Delhi reports 1,349 H1N1 cases this monsoon, testing stepped up
India
Delhi's H1N1 cases have jumped to 1,349 so far this monsoon, nearly six times more than last year's 229.
Health officials are stepping up testing and treatment, while regular testing is underway across the city, and affected patients are being provided treatment.
Vulnerable groups urged vaccination and precautions
People with conditions like diabetes, asthma, or heart issues are at higher risk for severe illness.
Doctors recommend annual flu shots for vulnerable groups and sticking to basics: avoid crowded places, wear a mask, wash hands often, and cover coughs.
Watch out for symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, dry cough, and headaches, especially as the weather keeps changing.