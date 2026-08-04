Delhi reports 221 dengue, 66 malaria, 14 chikungunya, no deaths
India
Good news for Delhi: cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya have gone down this year.
By August 1, the city saw 221 dengue cases (down from 291 last year), while malaria dropped to 66 cases and chikungunya to just 14.
Even better: there have not been any deaths from these diseases so far.
Delhi MCD inspects 2.23 cr homes
The MCD has been busy: workers checked more than 2.23 crore domestic visits for mosquito breeding spots and sprayed anti-larval chemicals in 2,60,879 houses.
They also handed out 62,586 legal notices and launched 6,322 prosecutions against repeat offenders, and collected ₹4,98,220 in administrative fines.
Plus, they released mosquito-eating fish at 229 designated sites across Delhi and keep reminding everyone to clear out stagnant water at home.