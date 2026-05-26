Delhi requests Haryana for Yamuna water for next 4 weeks

Delhi seeks 250 cusecs from Haryana

With Wazirabad and Chandrawal plants both struggling, Delhi needs 250 cusecs more water daily from Haryana to cover a shortfall of about 70 million gallons per day.

Emergency steps like diverting canal water and sending out tankers are in place, but nearly 800 cusecs are lost due to old infrastructure delays.

Until things improve, some neighborhoods will likely see low pressure or patchy supply.