Delhi requests Haryana for Yamuna water for next 4 weeks
India
Delhi is facing a serious water crunch after the Wazirabad pond, a key reservoir holding Yamuna water, dropped far below safe levels.
To keep taps running, the Delhi government has requested Haryana to send extra Yamuna water for the next four weeks, hoping to avoid further cuts at major treatment plants.
Delhi seeks 250 cusecs from Haryana
With Wazirabad and Chandrawal plants both struggling, Delhi needs 250 cusecs more water daily from Haryana to cover a shortfall of about 70 million gallons per day.
Emergency steps like diverting canal water and sending out tankers are in place, but nearly 800 cusecs are lost due to old infrastructure delays.
Until things improve, some neighborhoods will likely see low pressure or patchy supply.