Delhi requires PUC and bars non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi

Delhi is rolling out some big changes to fight winter pollution this year.

From November 1, 2026, you won't be able to fill up your vehicle unless you have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be restricted from entering the city from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027 (CNG and electric vehicles exempt).

These steps are all about cutting down on harmful emissions and keeping Delhi's air cleaner during the smoggy months.