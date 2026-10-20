Delhi requires PUC and bars non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi
Delhi is rolling out some big changes to fight winter pollution this year.
From November 1, 2026, you won't be able to fill up your vehicle unless you have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.
Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be restricted from entering the city from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027 (CNG and electric vehicles exempt).
These steps are all about cutting down on harmful emissions and keeping Delhi's air cleaner during the smoggy months.
Delhi asks offices 50% WFH
The government is also asking offices to work 50% from home from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, to reduce traffic.
Construction will be restricted through winter, with a total ban for about six weeks, and parking fees are set to double.
Plus, there's a big push to encourage greater use of Delhi Metro services, electric busses and last-mile connectivity options under the Delhi EV Policy 2026 and the Parivartan Scheme, making it easier (and greener) to get around while helping clear up Delhi's air.