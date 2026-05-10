Delhi reshuffles top bureaucracy, reassigning 23 IAS and DANICS India May 10, 2026

Delhi just switched things up in its top bureaucracy: 23 IAS and DANICS officers got new roles across key departments this Friday.

The goal? To make the government run smoother and get things done faster.

Some big moves: Navin Kumar Choudhary is now handling both Irrigation and Flood Control and General Administration, Sandeep Kumar steps in as principal secretary for public works, and Vikas Anand keeps his spot as secretary to the chief minister while taking on a couple of extra roles.