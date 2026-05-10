Delhi reshuffles top bureaucracy, reassigning 23 IAS and DANICS
Delhi just switched things up in its top bureaucracy: 23 IAS and DANICS officers got new roles across key departments this Friday.
The goal? To make the government run smoother and get things done faster.
Some big moves: Navin Kumar Choudhary is now handling both Irrigation and Flood Control and General Administration, Sandeep Kumar steps in as principal secretary for public works, and Vikas Anand keeps his spot as secretary to the chief minister while taking on a couple of extra roles.
Dilraj Kaur gains DSFDC charge
Dilraj Kaur is now managing director at Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation with added charge of the Delhi Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities and Handicapped Financial and Development Corporation (DSFDC).
Prashant Kumar takes over as director of information and publicity (replacing Sushil Singh, who heads to Mizoram), while Kishore Kshirsagar Lakshman becomes district magistrate of Old Delhi.
Other notable appointments include Nandini Paliwal as secretary (vigilance), G Sudhakar leading Women and Child Development plus urban livelihoods.