Delhi riots: Families react to Supreme Court's bail decision
The Supreme Court has granted bail to five people accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, including Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider, but denied bail to Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid.
The court said each case needed its own review since the roles of those accused were different.
The riots began on February 24, 2020, during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving more than 50 people, mostly Muslims, dead and over 700 injured.
Victims' families share mixed emotions
Families of victims like Rahul Solanki and Nitin Sugarth have mixed feelings about the verdict.
While they agree with some bail denials, they're upset others were released.
Hari Singh Solanki, who lost his son Rahul, worries about witness safety and possible evidence tampering.
Ram Sugarth says no compensation can fill their loss and wants strict punishment for those responsible.
Both families are still hoping for justice after all they've been through.