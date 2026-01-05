Delhi riots: Families react to Supreme Court's bail decision India Jan 05, 2026

The Supreme Court has granted bail to five people accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, including Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider, but denied bail to Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid.

The court said each case needed its own review since the roles of those accused were different.

The riots began on February 24, 2020, during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving more than 50 people, mostly Muslims, dead and over 700 injured.