Indian man who fled US after murdering Telugu ex-girlfriend arrested

Arjun Sharma, a 26-year-old Indian national, has been arrested in Tamil Nadu for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend Nikita Godishala in Maryland, United States, India Today reported. The arrest comes after an international manhunt led by Interpol. Godishala, a 27-year-old Indian-American data analyst, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at Sharma's apartment on January 3.

Crime investigation Details of the crime and Sharma's escape Sharma had filed a missing person's report on January 2, claiming he last saw Godishala on New Year's Eve. However, he fled to India the same day. After discovering Godishala's body, Howard County Police charged Sharma with first-degree and second-degree murder. The motive behind the crime remains unclear as investigations continue.

Victim profile Godishala's background and Sharma's alleged financial misconduct Godishala was employed at Vheda Health as a Data and Strategy Analyst since February 2025. She had recently received the company's "All-In Award," sources close to the family told India Today. Her family reported that Sharma had asked for money from both her and them before her death. Saraswati Godishala, Nikita's cousin, alleged that Sharma made unauthorized transactions from Nikita's bank account worth around $3,500 before fleeing to India under false pretenses of needing medical treatment for a hand injury.