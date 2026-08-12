Delhi road closures on August 13 during Independence Day rehearsals

Heads up, Delhi! With Independence Day celebrations and rehearsals happening, several key roads, including Netaji Subhash Marg, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, and parts of Ring Road will be closed on August 13 from 4am to 10am.

If you don't have valid parking labels, it's best to skip C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Tilak Marg, and BSZ Marg.

Stick to alternate routes like Aurobindo Marg or Rani Jhansi Road to avoid getting stuck.