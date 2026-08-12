Delhi road closures on August 13 during Independence Day rehearsals
Heads up, Delhi! With Independence Day celebrations and rehearsals happening, several key roads, including Netaji Subhash Marg, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, and parts of Ring Road will be closed on August 13 from 4am to 10am.
If you don't have valid parking labels, it's best to skip C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Tilak Marg, and BSZ Marg.
Stick to alternate routes like Aurobindo Marg or Rani Jhansi Road to avoid getting stuck.
Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav prompts road diversions
The big Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam (August 12-15) means more diversions near Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.
No parking is allowed on restricted stretches from 7am to 9pm
Break the rule and your vehicle could get towed and its owners may face prosecution for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.
City busses will also take detours starting midnight on August 14, but should be back on track after 11am on August 15.
Plan ahead so you're not caught off guard!