Delhi roads may close Tuesday 12-3pm for twin summit rehearsal
Heads up, Delhi! On Tuesday from 12pm to 3pm some main roads like Sardar Patel Marg and Mathura Road may remain closed for a big Twin Summit rehearsal at Bharat Mandapam.
This could make getting into New Delhi via Ring Road and Vande Mataram Marg tricky, so expect delays if you're out and about.
The full rehearsal is happening ahead of the International Big Cat Alliance Summit and India-Africa Forum Summit, which kick off later this month.
Police advise routes to Bharat Mandapam
To dodge traffic jams, police suggest using alternate routes like Ring Road via Rajghat or Sarai Kale Khan, Dhaula Kuan, or Barapullah-Ashram Chowk.
NH-8 and Gurgaon Road toward the airport stay open, but central spots like Rajiv Chowk will have diversions.
If you're headed to Bharat Mandapam, park at Bhairon Mandir (reachable from Ring Road) and grab a cab from gates 4 or 10, or use the shuttle services arranged from ITO.
Metro's your friend here—especially Supreme Court station—and don't forget to check navigation apps for live updates.
Leaving about 30 minutes early is a good idea to beat the rush!