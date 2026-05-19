Delhi roads may close Tuesday 12-3pm for twin summit rehearsal India May 19, 2026

Heads up, Delhi! On Tuesday from 12pm to 3pm some main roads like Sardar Patel Marg and Mathura Road may remain closed for a big Twin Summit rehearsal at Bharat Mandapam.

This could make getting into New Delhi via Ring Road and Vande Mataram Marg tricky, so expect delays if you're out and about.

The full rehearsal is happening ahead of the International Big Cat Alliance Summit and India-Africa Forum Summit, which kick off later this month.