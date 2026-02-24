Delhi roads to get ₹4,200cr upgrade: Which agency is doing what

How much is each agency spending?

The PWD is putting over ₹1,650 crore into revamping 789km (including resurfacing on nearly 400km as part of projects already underway; agencies were directed to complete redevelopment within one year (by Feb 2027)).

Meanwhile, MCD has proposed redevelopment of more than 1,200km (the source does not specify a 2026-27 timeline). Agencies were asked to finish redevelopment within one year (by Feb 2027).

The scale of pending works for MCD is estimated at nearly ₹1,600 crore (the source does not report an allocation of ₹1,330 crore or a 2026-27 allocation).

DDA is set to redo 112km for ₹223 crore and DSIIDC will upgrade 63km of industrial roads for ₹745 crore.