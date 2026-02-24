Delhi roads to get ₹4,200cr upgrade: Which agency is doing what
Delhi is about to get a major road upgrade—2,100km of roads across the city will be revamped at a cost of ₹4,222 crore.
Four big agencies (PWD, MCD, DDA, and DSIIDC) are teaming up to make your commutes smoother and safer.
How much is each agency spending?
The PWD is putting over ₹1,650 crore into revamping 789km (including resurfacing on nearly 400km as part of projects already underway; agencies were directed to complete redevelopment within one year (by Feb 2027)).
Meanwhile, MCD has proposed redevelopment of more than 1,200km (the source does not specify a 2026-27 timeline). Agencies were asked to finish redevelopment within one year (by Feb 2027).
The scale of pending works for MCD is estimated at nearly ₹1,600 crore (the source does not report an allocation of ₹1,330 crore or a 2026-27 allocation).
DDA is set to redo 112km for ₹223 crore and DSIIDC will upgrade 63km of industrial roads for ₹745 crore.
What can you expect?
Expect less dust and fewer potholes—the work will be done in phases to cut down on mess and traffic jams.
Agencies have been asked to complete GIS-based mapping within three months so everything stays organized.
The aim is to reduce waterlogging on upgraded stretches and to improve ride quality on those roads—agencies have been asked to complete redevelopment within one year for the scope of the plan.