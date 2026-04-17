Delhi rolls out 200 electric busses, 4,550 city busses electric

Delhi launches Rohtak route, inaugurates facilities

Alongside the new electric busses, Delhi launched a fresh intercity route to Rohtak and inaugurated the Madanpur Khadar bus terminal and a new building at the East Vinod Nagar Depot to make commuting smoother.

Gupta shared that the goal is to have 7,000 electric busses by 2026, calling Delhi's EV policy "the best in India."