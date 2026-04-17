Delhi rolls out 200 electric busses, 4,550 city busses electric
India
Delhi just rolled out 200 new electric busses, bringing the city's total to 4,550 out of 6,300 public transport busses now running on electricity.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this is a big step toward making all city busses electric, aiming for cleaner air and greener streets.
Delhi launches Rohtak route, inaugurates facilities
Alongside the new electric busses, Delhi launched a fresh intercity route to Rohtak and inaugurated the Madanpur Khadar bus terminal and a new building at the East Vinod Nagar Depot to make commuting smoother.
Gupta shared that the goal is to have 7,000 electric busses by 2026, calling Delhi's EV policy "the best in India."