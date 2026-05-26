Delhi runs mobile heat relief units aiding 265,000 people
Delhi has been running Mobile Heat Relief Units to help around 265,000 people (think commuters, daily wage workers, and rickshaw pullers) stay cool during May's intense heat.
These units moved around all 13 districts, making sure relief reached those who needed it most.
Delhi opens 14 cooling zones
The city handed out over 100,000 ORS packets, nearly 114,000-liter of cold water, plus thousands of caps and gamchas to prevent dehydration and heatstroke.
14 Cooling Zones popped up across Delhi with fans, coolers, water, and first aid, each staffed by Civil Defense volunteers.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Mobile Heat Relief Units and Cooling Zones "reflect our commitment toward public service and humanitarian support."
More cooling spots are coming soon and these services will run citywide until July to keep everyone safe from the extreme weather.