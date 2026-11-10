Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' on Tuesday
What's the story
Delhi's air quality remained in the "Very Poor" category on Tuesday, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 304 around 7:15am. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed a slight improvement from the previous day's levels; however, several monitoring stations still recorded high pollution concentrations. PM2.5 emerged as a major concern, even as Pusa and Chandni Chowk recorded the highest station-level AQIs of 395 each.
Pollution spike
Mundka recorded PM2.5 levels over 60 times national standard
The alarming rise in fine particulate pollution comes after Diwali celebrations and as winter sets in.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) released previously missing monitoring data from Diwali night, revealing shocking PM2.5 concentrations.
On November 9 at 2:00am, Mundka recorded a staggering 3,744 micrograms per cubic meter (ug/m3) of PM2.5.
This is over 60 times India's national standard for a 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration of 60 ug/m3.
Health impact
PM2.5 poses serious health risks
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.
Long-term exposure to these particles is linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, posing greater health risks for children, older people, and individuals with pre-existing heart or lung conditions.
Pollution sources
Weather conditions, emissions contribute to pollution levels
Weather conditions such as temperature inversion, low wind speeds, and a shallow atmospheric mixing layer further restrict pollution dispersal in Delhi.
These conditions trap pollutants closer to the ground.
Vehicle emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, biomass burning, and secondary particle formation also contribute to the city's winter pollution.
With winter approaching, sustained emission control measures and favorable weather conditions will be crucial for improving air quality in Delhi.