₹64L per trial: Is Delhi's cloud seeding project worth it?

Delhi 's ambitious cloud seeding project, which costs ₹64L per trial, has come under fire from environmental experts. The project, which aims to tackle the city's toxic pollution, is being criticized as a "hugely expensive, temporary and unsustainable" measure. Despite conducting three trials so far, one on October 23 and two on October 28, the initiative has failed to produce significant rainfall in the capital.

Trial results No significant rainfall in Delhi after cloud seeding trials The latest trials involved two aircraft sorties dispersing a tested mixture of flares over areas such as Khekra, Burari, and Mayur Vihar. However, these efforts did not result in any measurable rainfall in Delhi. IIT Kanpur, which is conducting the project, reported only trace amounts of rain in neighboring areas, 0.1mm in Noida and 0.2mm in Greater Noida.

Cost concerns Project costs over ₹3.2cr for 5 trials The project has a budget of over ₹3.2 crore for five trials, making each sortie cost around ₹64 lakh. With Delhi's air quality index (AQI) still in the 'very poor' to 'poor' range, experts are questioning whether this temporary measure is worth the expense. Anumita Roychowdhury from the Centre for Science and Environment said even if rain were to wash out pollutants, "the pollution will bounce back quickly."

Rationale concerns Concerns raised about potential liabilities and scientific rationale Shahzad Gani from IIT Delhi's Centre for Atmospheric Sciences questioned the scientific rationale behind winter cloud seeding. He said that Delhi's winter is usually very dry, with meaningful rain only coming from western disturbances. Gani also raised concerns about potential liability if damaging rain coincided with seeding operations.

Pollution reduction Slight reduction in air pollution parameters reported Despite the lack of significant rainfall, IIT Kanpur reported a slight reduction in air pollution parameters after the first seeding flight. The institute's data showed decreases in PM2.5 and PM10 levels in several seeded areas. However, Mukesh Khare from IIT Delhi's Civil Engineering Department was skeptical about this interpretation, suggesting that minor improvements were likely due to other factors rather than cloud seeding efforts.