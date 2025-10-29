Next Article
51 Maoists, including 20 with ₹66L bounty, surrender: Chhattisgarh
India
Big news from Chhattisgarh—51 Maoist cadres, including nine women and 20 people with a total bounty of ₹66 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Bijapur district this week.
They were part of different groups within the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and local squads.
Police say many gave up arms thanks to the state's push for rehabilitation and development over violence.
Record surrenders this year
The group included key members from PLGA battalions, area committees, and militia squads.
This wave of surrenders is part of a bigger trend: since January 2024, over 650 Maoists have surrendered in Bijapur alone.
The government's strategy now mixes security crackdowns with a new surrender policy, rehabilitation, and development initiatives.