51 Maoists, including 20 with ₹66L bounty, surrender: Chhattisgarh India Oct 29, 2025

Big news from Chhattisgarh—51 Maoist cadres, including nine women and 20 people with a total bounty of ₹66 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Bijapur district this week.

They were part of different groups within the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and local squads.

Police say many gave up arms thanks to the state's push for rehabilitation and development over violence.