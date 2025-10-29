Climate change cost India $339 billion in 2022 alone

Extreme heat, health threats, and energy transition

Extreme heat in 2024 led to the loss of 247 billion labor hours—mostly for farm and construction workers—costing $194 billion.

Health threats are rising: the transmission potential for dengue has nearly doubled since the 1950s, and wildfire smoke now causes about 10,200 deaths each year (a jump of 28% from a decade ago).

Meanwhile, India's preparedness for a low-carbon transition declined by 2%, with coal still making up almost half the nation's energy mix.