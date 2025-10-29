Climate change cost India $339 billion in 2022 alone
A new Lancet Countdown report shows fossil fuel air pollution caused 1.72 million premature deaths in India in 2022, with coal and petrol behind over half a million of these.
The financial hit is huge too—outdoor air pollution cost the country $339.4 billion in 2022, nearly 10% of its GDP.
Extreme heat, health threats, and energy transition
Extreme heat in 2024 led to the loss of 247 billion labor hours—mostly for farm and construction workers—costing $194 billion.
Health threats are rising: the transmission potential for dengue has nearly doubled since the 1950s, and wildfire smoke now causes about 10,200 deaths each year (a jump of 28% from a decade ago).
Meanwhile, India's preparedness for a low-carbon transition declined by 2%, with coal still making up almost half the nation's energy mix.
Aligning climate action with health policy is crucial
The report urges that climate action must be aligned with health policy.
Shifting to cleaner energy and smarter policies isn't just about saving the planet—it's also about protecting people's health and livelihoods right now.