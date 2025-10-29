Delhi's cloud seeding experiment canceled due to low humidity

Cloud seeding part of ₹3 crore project

Cloud seeding is part of an over ₹3 crore push to fight Delhi's winter pollution by making it rain and clearing out harmful particles like PM2.5 and PM10.

Even with low moisture, the last attempt still managed a small win—pollution levels dropped by 6-10% across 20 spots in the city.

The IIT Kanpur team is now digging into the data to figure out better timing and locations for future attempts, with more trials planned if the weather plays along this winter season.