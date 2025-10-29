Delhi's cloud seeding experiment canceled due to low humidity
Delhi's much-anticipated cloud seeding experiment, set for October 29, 2025, was canceled because the clouds just weren't moist enough.
IIT Kanpur reported humidity at only 15-20%, way below what's needed to make it rain.
A trial run on October 28 dropped eight kilos of a silver iodide-based mixture over northwest Delhi, but barely any rain followed.
Cloud seeding part of ₹3 crore project
Cloud seeding is part of an over ₹3 crore push to fight Delhi's winter pollution by making it rain and clearing out harmful particles like PM2.5 and PM10.
Even with low moisture, the last attempt still managed a small win—pollution levels dropped by 6-10% across 20 spots in the city.
The IIT Kanpur team is now digging into the data to figure out better timing and locations for future attempts, with more trials planned if the weather plays along this winter season.