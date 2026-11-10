Delhi Sarai Kale Khan AQI 257, Bornali Datta urges N95
India
Delhi's air is getting tougher to breathe, with pollution levels hitting an AQI of 257 in Sarai Kale Khan this morning, firmly in the "poor" range.
Health experts like Dr. Bornali Datta, Director of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta Hospital, are urging anyone who has to go outside to wear N95 masks, avoid exercising outdoors, and keep an air purifier indoors until things improve.
Diwali AQI can reach 500
Pollution usually spikes even higher around Diwali, sometimes pushing the AQI up to 500.
Dr. Datta also recommends using air purifiers indoors and avoiding exercising outdoors.
With health risks rising during the festive season, taking these small steps can help you breathe a little easier.