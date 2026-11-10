Delhi Sarai Kale Khan AQI 257, Bornali Datta urges N95

Delhi's air is getting tougher to breathe, with pollution levels hitting an AQI of 257 in Sarai Kale Khan this morning, firmly in the "poor" range.

Health experts like Dr. Bornali Datta, Director of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta Hospital, are urging anyone who has to go outside to wear N95 masks, avoid exercising outdoors, and keep an air purifier indoors until things improve.