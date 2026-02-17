Delhi school withholds admit cards over ₹21L dues
Apeejay School in Saket, Delhi, withheld admit cards for three students just before their board exams, saying the school cited outstanding dues totalling about ₹21.3 lakh pending for years.
Parents protested outside the school on Monday, claiming they tried to pay DoE-approved fees by cheque but the school wanted more and even returned a ₹3 lakh cheque after months.
Students stressed, uncertain about future
With board exams starting February 17, this left students stressed and uncertain about their future.
The issue sparked quick action—Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood stepped in late Monday, ordering the school to hand over admit cards immediately and banning pressure tactics for fee recovery.
He assured that no student in Delhi would be blocked from exams due to money issues.
The case also highlights ongoing debates about private school fees and fair access to education.