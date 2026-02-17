Delhi school withholds admit cards over ₹21L dues

Students stressed, uncertain about future

With board exams starting February 17, this left students stressed and uncertain about their future.

The issue sparked quick action—Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood stepped in late Monday, ordering the school to hand over admit cards immediately and banning pressure tactics for fee recovery.

He assured that no student in Delhi would be blocked from exams due to money issues.

The case also highlights ongoing debates about private school fees and fair access to education.