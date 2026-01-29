Delhi schools hit by bomb threat emails, classes called off
Several Delhi schools were thrown into chaos early Thursday after receiving bomb threat emails warning of explosions at multiple locations, including some in Chandigarh.
Schools like DPS, Modern School, Sanskriti School, and Air Force Bal Bharti were among those that received threats; authorities reported evacuations and class cancelations at multiple campuses as a precaution.
What happened next?
Police and bomb squads rushed in for safety checks but didn't find anything suspicious. Sardar Patel Vidyalaya told parents their campus was cleared and safe to reopen.
Meanwhile, police are investigating who sent the emails.
Similar hoax threats have popped up recently at Dwarka Courts, a Gurugram school, and about 26 schools in Chandigarh—the Dwarka Courts threat was declared a hoax and authorities said no explosives or suspicious items were found in the Chandigarh incidents.