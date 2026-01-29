Delhi schools hit by bomb threat emails, classes called off

What happened next?

Police and bomb squads rushed in for safety checks but didn't find anything suspicious. Sardar Patel Vidyalaya told parents their campus was cleared and safe to reopen.

Meanwhile, police are investigating who sent the emails.

Similar hoax threats have popped up recently at Dwarka Courts, a Gurugram school, and about 26 schools in Chandigarh—the Dwarka Courts threat was declared a hoax and authorities said no explosives or suspicious items were found in the Chandigarh incidents.