Delhi schools run online and offline classes for Class 5

Teachers say it's tough to keep everyone connected. One shared, "hardly five attend online classes."

A 48-year-old teacher at an MCD school in south Delhi said, "Most parents are working, and these students, who are below the age of 10, need assistance to log in to online classes."

One family staggers schedules or deals with higher internet bills just to keep up.

Meanwhile, one private school has two air purifiers in each classroom, and a parent said, "There are two air purifiers in each classroom in my son's school, so AQI levels are normally below 30, the same as in his room at home, so we prefer to send him to school," though juggling both class types is still a challenge for everyone.