Delhi sees 3 alleged sexual assaults on minors across neighborhoods

In Sadar Bazaar, an 11-year-old was allegedly assaulted by a tailor who was arrested.

On Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, locals brought a man accused of assaulting a six-year-old to police and then protested outside the police post, demanding action.

In Kalkaji, a 17-year-old reported being gang-raped in a park by men posing as police; one suspect has reportedly been apprehended following police encounter while two are still being tracked down.

These incidents have raised fresh questions over the safety of minors in Delhi and the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms.