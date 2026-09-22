Delhi sees 3 alleged sexual assaults on minors across neighborhoods
Delhi has seen three upsetting cases of alleged sexual assault against minors in different neighborhoods: Sadar Bazaar, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, and Kalkaji.
Police responded in each case, but the incidents have sparked serious conversations about how safe children really are in the city.
Tailor arrested, protest, reported Kalkaji gang-rape
In Sadar Bazaar, an 11-year-old was allegedly assaulted by a tailor who was arrested.
On Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, locals brought a man accused of assaulting a six-year-old to police and then protested outside the police post, demanding action.
In Kalkaji, a 17-year-old reported being gang-raped in a park by men posing as police; one suspect has reportedly been apprehended following police encounter while two are still being tracked down.
These incidents have raised fresh questions over the safety of minors in Delhi and the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms.