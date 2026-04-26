Delhi sees at least 5 fires, Shakur Basti worst hit

Laxmi Nagar rescue frees 14 people

Fires broke out in places like Laxmi Nagar, where 14 people were trapped until rescued, and in congested areas where narrow lanes and parked vehicles slowed down emergency teams.

Eyewitnesses in Shakur Basti described losing everything as their homes burned.

Many residents are now without shelter or basics, highlighting how urgent better fire safety is for crowded neighborhoods.