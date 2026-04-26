Delhi sees at least 5 fires, Shakur Basti worst hit
India
Delhi had a rough 24 hours with at least five major fires breaking out across the city from April 24 to April 25.
While thankfully no one was hurt, the blazes kept firefighters busy until late Saturday evening.
The hardest hit was Shakur Basti, where flames destroyed around 150 shanties and left nearly 400 people without homes.
Laxmi Nagar rescue frees 14 people
Fires broke out in places like Laxmi Nagar, where 14 people were trapped until rescued, and in congested areas where narrow lanes and parked vehicles slowed down emergency teams.
Eyewitnesses in Shakur Basti described losing everything as their homes burned.
Many residents are now without shelter or basics, highlighting how urgent better fire safety is for crowded neighborhoods.