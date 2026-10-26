Delhi sets ₹18,000 monthly minimum for 4,000 public health workers
India
Big news for Delhi's 4,000 public health workers: their minimum monthly salary just jumped to ₹18,000, plus dearness allowance.
This pay bump follows Level 1 of the official pay matrix and will cost the city about ₹52 crore extra each year.
Delhi workers' salaries credited, duties expanded
These employees started out as dengue checkers but now handle a range of public health tasks, including door-to-door checks.
Mayor Pravesh Wahi shared that the updated salaries have already hit their bank accounts, highlighting equal pay for equal work.
The government says this move recognizes how vital these workers are in keeping Delhi healthy.