Delhi shivers as cold wave hits, temps drop to 2.9°C

Why does this matter?

The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Monday since multiple areas dropped below 4.1°C—a clear sign things are extra chilly.

Plus, with icy winds picking up, daytime highs were expected to be in the range of 16-18°C on Sunday.

On the upside: windier weather improved air quality slightly (AQI went from "very poor" to just "poor"), but it's still not great for anyone with health issues or sensitive groups like kids or seniors.

So bundle up and take care!