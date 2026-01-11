Delhi shivers as cold wave hits, temps drop to 2.9°C
Delhi just got a serious winter chill—some parts saw temperatures fall to 2.9°C on Sunday, according to the IMD.
The main Safdarjung station hit 4.8°C, while places like Ayanagar, Palam, and Ridge weren't far behind.
With these lows, the IMD has officially declared cold wave conditions for several spots across Delhi.
Why does this matter?
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Monday since multiple areas dropped below 4.1°C—a clear sign things are extra chilly.
Plus, with icy winds picking up, daytime highs were expected to be in the range of 16-18°C on Sunday.
On the upside: windier weather improved air quality slightly (AQI went from "very poor" to just "poor"), but it's still not great for anyone with health issues or sensitive groups like kids or seniors.
So bundle up and take care!