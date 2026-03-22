Delhi shivers in March: More rain forecast in upcoming week

Delhi woke up to a winter-like chill on Sunday, more typical of January than late March. The unusual weather was caused by rain-soaked air and overnight cooling after recent record rain activity. Visibility dropped in several areas early Sunday, with minimum temperatures falling sharply. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of another spell of rain hitting the capital early this week.

Weather forecast Weather forecast for next few days The IMD has predicted that Delhi's weather will remain unstable for a few more days before temperatures start to rise steadily. On March 22, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy, becoming generally cloudy at night with temperatures around 29-31°C and minimums between 13-15°C. The next day, a generally cloudy sky is likely with light rain and thunderstorms possible during the forenoon to the afternoon.

Temperature rise Gradual rise in temperatures expected by end of the week On March 24, partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures around 30-32°C. From March 25-27, partly cloudy conditions will prevail with temperatures gradually rising to 32-34°C by the end of the week. The IMD has also noted that maximum temperatures, currently below normal, will rise by four to six degrees Celsius in the short term before stabilizing.

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