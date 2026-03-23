Delhi shivers through its coldest March day in recent years

Weather expected to remain chilly, wet in coming days

More rain and thunderstorms are expected in Delhi and much of north India, with the IMD issuing yellow alerts for parts of north India earlier in the week (Monday and Thursday).

Expect chilly vibes to stick around, possible dense fog, and even isolated hailstorms in some hilly areas.

The weather has already disrupted daily life (think school routines, outdoor plans) and could impact crops too.