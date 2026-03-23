Delhi shivers through its coldest March day in recent years
Delhi-NCR shivered through one of the coldest March days in recent years, with the Safdarjung observatory recording a daily maximum of 21.7°C, almost 10 degrees below normal.
This rare cold snap was caused by a strong western disturbance, which brought a massive rain band stretching roughly 1,000km from Afghanistan through Pakistan into the Indian heartland.
Weather expected to remain chilly, wet in coming days
More rain and thunderstorms are expected in Delhi and much of north India, with the IMD issuing yellow alerts for parts of north India earlier in the week (Monday and Thursday).
Expect chilly vibes to stick around, possible dense fog, and even isolated hailstorms in some hilly areas.
The weather has already disrupted daily life (think school routines, outdoor plans) and could impact crops too.