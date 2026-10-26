Delhi slowest 7-year AQI rise, Mumbai AQI more than doubles
India
Delhi just had its slowest air quality decline in seven years, with AQI (air quality index) going up by 54 points between September and October 2026.
On the flip side, Mumbai's air got much worse: its AQI more than doubled in the same period.
These shifts show how different cities are experiencing pollution in their own ways.
Chennai AQI drops over 17%
NCR (National Capital Region) spots like Faridabad and Noida saw smaller AQI jumps than usual this year, while Bengaluru and Kolkata faced bigger spikes.
Chennai was the outlier: it actually improved its air quality, with AQI dropping by over 17%.
Just goes to show: not every city's story is the same when it comes to pollution.