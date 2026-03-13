Delhi son kills mother while arguing with wife
India
In New Seemapuri, Delhi, a 27-year-old tailor named Sher Ali was arrested after allegedly pushing his 60-year-old mother, Hamidun Nisha, during an argument with his wife.
Nisha tried to step in and calm things down but was pushed to the ground and suffered a fatal head injury.
She was shifted for medical assistance but could not be saved.
Case registered under Section 103(1) of BNS
Nisha's daughter Sabnam told police her brother caused their mother's death during the fight.
Based on her complaint and early evidence, police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Investigators are waiting for postmortem results and are talking to family members and witnesses as they piece together what happened. The case is still ongoing.