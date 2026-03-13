Delhi son kills mother while arguing with wife India Mar 13, 2026

In New Seemapuri, Delhi, a 27-year-old tailor named Sher Ali was arrested after allegedly pushing his 60-year-old mother, Hamidun Nisha, during an argument with his wife.

Nisha tried to step in and calm things down but was pushed to the ground and suffered a fatal head injury.

She was shifted for medical assistance but could not be saved.