Delhi starts AI control centers ANPR cameras to fight smog
India
Delhi is stepping up its battle against winter smog with some tech upgrades.
The city's rolling out AI-powered control centers and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, plus more on-the-ground checks, all aimed at keeping a closer eye on what's polluting the air.
Delhi targets major smog sources
This plan zeros in on big offenders like road dust, car exhaust, and construction mess.
While it hasn't always been easy (Delhi's a crowded place with lots going on), the city has kept pushing for cleaner air through stricter rules.
It's all about making sure everyone can breathe a little easier.