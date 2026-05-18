Delhi starts Monday with temperatures mostly close to normal India May 18, 2026

Delhi started Monday with temperatures mostly sticking close to normal.

Safdarjung clocked in at 26.3 degrees Celsius, just a tiny bit below average but slightly warmer than the previous 24 hours.

Palam and Ridge were both around 27 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road felt hotter at 25.4 degrees Celsius, actually above its usual by over a degree.