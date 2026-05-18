Delhi starts Monday with temperatures mostly close to normal
India
Delhi started Monday with temperatures mostly sticking close to normal.
Safdarjung clocked in at 26.3 degrees Celsius, just a tiny bit below average but slightly warmer than the previous 24 hours.
Palam and Ridge were both around 27 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road felt hotter at 25.4 degrees Celsius, actually above its usual by over a degree.
Delhi AQI 176, IMD forecasts 44°C
Air quality stayed in the moderate range, with an AQI of 176, so not perfect, but manageable if you're heading out.
The IMD says things could really heat up later, with highs possibly reaching a blazing 44 degrees Celsius today.
Stay cool and hydrated!