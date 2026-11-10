Delhi starts Yamuna river cruise between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur

Delhi is rolling out a new cruise service on the Yamuna River starting November 10, 2026.

The six-kilometer route connects Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, with each trip lasting about 35 to 45 minutes and having room for up to 30 people.

The launch event will see Sarbananda Sonowal, union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expected to launch the services.