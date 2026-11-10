Delhi starts Yamuna river cruise between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur
Delhi is rolling out a new cruise service on the Yamuna River starting November 10, 2026.
The six-kilometer route connects Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, with each trip lasting about 35 to 45 minutes and having room for up to 30 people.
The launch event will see Sarbananda Sonowal, union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expected to launch the services.
Yamuna cruise amenities pricing and concerns
The cruise isn't just about the ride: there'll be food kiosks, a restaurant, and even a children's zone.
Tickets cost ₹50 to enter, plus ₹500 for the cruise itself.
While trial runs went smoothly last month, some environmental activists worry about the river's low water levels in summer and urge more focus on cleaning up the Yamuna.
Officials say they're sticking to green guidelines to keep things sustainable.