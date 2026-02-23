Delhi student disappears after losing ₹12 lakh in online betting
A final-year engineering student from Delhi has disappeared after losing ₹12 lakh—money from his education loan and his father's retirement savings—on a "prediction" app.
The loss hit just before his sister's wedding, which the family now had to postpone because of the financial mess.
Apps keep changing tactics to dodge bans
All the family found was his phone and a note he had left behind. They were shocked to discover loans taken from private lenders, who are now harassing them for repayment.
As CA Nitin Kaushik put it, these apps keep changing tactics to dodge bans—even though India passed a law last year to stop such risky online games.