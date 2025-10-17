Next Article
Delhi student fakes bomb threat to skip exams
India
A student at Vishal Bharti Public School in Paschim Vihar, west Delhi, sent a fake bomb threat email just to avoid exams and get a day off.
The principal quickly called police, leading to a full evacuation and a sweep by bomb squads and firefighters.
Thankfully, no explosives were found—it was all a hoax.
Student now facing legal action
Police traced the email back to the student, who admitted he just wanted to dodge exams. He's now facing legal action.
This isn't a one-off: Delhi schools have seen a wave of similar threats lately, making students, parents, and teachers anxious and pushing schools to tighten security.