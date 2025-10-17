Delhi student fakes bomb threat to skip exams India Oct 17, 2025

A student at Vishal Bharti Public School in Paschim Vihar, west Delhi, sent a fake bomb threat email just to avoid exams and get a day off.

The principal quickly called police, leading to a full evacuation and a sweep by bomb squads and firefighters.

Thankfully, no explosives were found—it was all a hoax.