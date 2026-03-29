Delhi swaps jail for steeper fines under Jan Vishwas Bill
Following the bill's tabling, Delhi is stepping up its game against everyday civic violations.
Thanks to the new Jan Vishwas Bill, minor offenses like public urination or keeping unleased dogs are proposed to no longer attract imprisonment, but your wallet might feel it instead.
The city's aiming for better urban management by swapping jail time with much steeper fines.
Fines rise, sweepers' jail removal proposed
Fines are getting a serious upgrade: public urination is proposed to attract a penalty of ₹500 (previously up to ₹50), and letting a dog roam without a leash and defacing house numbers are proposed to see fines rise from ₹50 to ₹1,000.
Even running an unauthorized food stall could set you back ₹1,000 (up from just ₹100).
A clause allowing up to one month's imprisonment for municipal sweepers who leave duty without notice is proposed to be removed; the proposal would eliminate imprisonment for that offense.
Plus, NDMC, the New Delhi Municipal Council, is updating property tax rules to make things a bit easier for residents.