Delhi swaps jail for steeper fines under Jan Vishwas Bill

Fines rise, sweepers' jail removal proposed

Fines are getting a serious upgrade: public urination is proposed to attract a penalty of ₹500 (previously up to ₹50), and letting a dog roam without a leash and defacing house numbers are proposed to see fines rise from ₹50 to ₹1,000.

Even running an unauthorized food stall could set you back ₹1,000 (up from just ₹100).

A clause allowing up to one month's imprisonment for municipal sweepers who leave duty without notice is proposed to be removed; the proposal would eliminate imprisonment for that offense.

Plus, NDMC, the New Delhi Municipal Council, is updating property tax rules to make things a bit easier for residents.