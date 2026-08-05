Delhi taxi and tourist operators protest E20 fuel over mileage
Delhi's taxi and tourist transport operators hit the streets on Tuesday, raising red flags over the new E20 fuel (gasoline mixed with 20% ethanol).
Their main worry? Older vehicles are getting less mileage and racking up higher maintenance bills.
The protest, which had originally planned a march to Jantar Mantar, had to abort it after being denied police permission and turned toward Rajghat, wrapped up.
DTTTOA urges government to keep E0/E5/E10
DTTTTOA president Sanjay Samrat said Baljinder Singh's car's mileage dropped from 12 to 13km/l to just seven to eight km/l with E20 fuel, meaning more money spent on gasoline.
Others reported weaker engine performance too.
The association has asked the government to review the policy and keep older fuels like E0, E5, and E10 available so drivers aren't left struggling.
They stressed they're all for cleaner energy but want solutions that actually work for everyone's livelihood.