Delhi: Taxi flips over after colliding with motorcycle
India
In the northern side of Delhi, a speeding taxi lost control and slammed into a motorcycle near a graveyard.
The impact was so strong that the taxi actually flipped over and landed hanging from a peepul tree.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV.
Driver on the run
The biker was left critically injured and is currently in the hospital. Meanwhile, the taxi driver fled the scene and is still missing.
Police have registered a case for rash and negligent driving under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions and are using CCTV footage to track down the driver. The investigation is ongoing.