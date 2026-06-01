Delhi teachers handed show-cause notices after Class 12 pass drop
Delhi's government teachers have been handed show-cause notices because CBSE Class 12 results dropped this year: pass rates slipped from 95.18% in the previous year to 91.97% in the current year, marking the lowest since 2019.
Still, Delhi government schools are ahead of the national average (85.20%), so it's not all bad news.
GSTA blames CBSE on-screen marking
School heads say "high failure percentage and poor achievement level" are behind the notices, asking teachers to explain and fix things.
But the Government School Teachers's Association (GSTA) argues that new technical issues with CBSE's on-screen marking system, like blurry answer sheets and missing pages, led to stricter marking and lower scores.
GSTA wants these notices withdrawn, saying it's unfair to blame teachers for problems they can't control.