Delhi teachers handed show-cause notices after Class 12 pass drop

GSTA blames CBSE on-screen marking

School heads say "high failure percentage and poor achievement level" are behind the notices, asking teachers to explain and fix things.

But the Government School Teachers's Association (GSTA) argues that new technical issues with CBSE's on-screen marking system, like blurry answer sheets and missing pages, led to stricter marking and lower scores.

GSTA wants these notices withdrawn, saying it's unfair to blame teachers for problems they can't control.