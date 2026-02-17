Delhi: Teen driver making reels kills biker, gets bail
A 23-year-old named Sahil Dhaneshra lost his life in Delhi after a teenage driver, reportedly making social media reels, crashed a Mahindra Scorpio SUV head-on into his motorcycle near Lal Bahadur Shastri College on February 3.
The impact was so severe that the SUV also hit a parked taxi, injuring its driver.
Details of the case
Sahil died at the scene due to multiple serious injuries.
The teen driver was caught and sent to an observation home but got interim bail so he could sit for his Class 10 exams.
Police have seized three vehicles and are investigating; Sahil's mother alleged the SUV had 13 overspeeding challans.
Sahil's mother is heartbroken, saying he was a good boy and was working hard to support the family, and she has demanded that the minor be punished.