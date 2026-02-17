Delhi teen kills man, films reel on way to hospital
India
Akshatra Singh, reported to be 17, crashed his SUV into a motorcycle in Dwarka, Delhi, instantly killing 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra.
Singh was reportedly driving fast on the wrong side without a license, while a woman said to be his sister filmed a social media reel from the passenger seat.
The accident also damaged a parked taxi and left its driver injured.
Singh got interim bail for exams
Police have apprehended Singh. He was sent to an observation home but got interim bail so he could take his Class 10 exams.
Investigators have seized all three vehicles and are reviewing CCTV footage.
Meanwhile, Sahil's mother is asking for justice, highlighting that Singh's SUV already had several traffic challans against it.