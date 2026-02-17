Delhi: Teen with no license kills man in high-speed crash
On February 3, 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra lost his life in Dwarka, Delhi, when a Scorpio SUV—driven by Akshatra Singh, whose age is reported as either 17 or 19 and who did not possess a driving license—slammed into his motorcycle.
The crash was so forceful it also injured a taxi driver nearby.
Eyewitnesses described the SUV speeding recklessly just before the collision.
Victim's family demands justice; teen driver gets bail
The autopsy confirmed Sahil died from heavy brain bleeding and multiple other injuries, including a broken arm, several broken ribs, a badly injured liver and various cuts and scrapes.
Police registered an FIR; he was later declared dead.
Sahil's mother alleged the SUV had racked up 13 previous traffic challans, mostly for overspeeding.
The underage driver was sent to an observation home but got interim bail so he could attend his Class X board exams.