Delhi temperature 39.5°C at Ridge station about 3°C above normal
India
Delhi just had a scorcher: Tuesday's high hit 39.5 degrees Celsius at Ridge Station, about 3 Celsius above normal for this time of year.
Other areas like Lodhi Road, Palam, and Ayanagar also clocked in higher-than-usual temperatures.
Basically: it's officially "why did I wear black jeans?" season.
Safdarjung low 18.2°C and AQI 167
Even though days are blazing hot, nights have actually dipped below normal: Safdarjung saw a low of just 18.2 Celsius.
We can expect this combo of hot days and warmer nights to stick around a bit longer.
On the upside, Delhi's air quality is still in the "moderate" zone (AQI 167), so while things are toasty, at least you're not breathing in anything extra nasty... yet!