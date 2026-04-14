Delhi temperature 39.5°C at Ridge station about 3°C above normal

Safdarjung low 18.2°C and AQI 167

Even though days are blazing hot, nights have actually dipped below normal: Safdarjung saw a low of just 18.2 Celsius.

We can expect this combo of hot days and warmer nights to stick around a bit longer.

On the upside, Delhi's air quality is still in the "moderate" zone (AQI 167), so while things are toasty, at least you're not breathing in anything extra nasty... yet!