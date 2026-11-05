Delhi tests cloud seeding near airport to clear Diwali pollution
India
Delhi just tested out cloud seeding near the airport, hoping to bring some rain and clear up the thick pollution after Diwali.
More trials could happen soon, especially around Chhath, but official updates will likely come after the festival.
IIT Kanpur joins Delhi seeding experiments
Cloud seeding means spraying stuff like silver iodide into clouds to trigger rain, which helps wash away pollutants.
This time, they went much higher, about 30,000 meters up, compared to last year's around 10,000 meters.
With Delhi's air quality index having approached the 400 mark, officials are teaming up with IIT Kanpur for these emergency experiments.
Just a heads-up: it's only a quick fix and depends on weather conditions, so it won't solve Delhi's pollution for good.