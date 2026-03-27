Delhi tests photocatalytic titanium dioxide surfaces to tackle pollution
India
Delhi is trying something pretty cool to fight its air pollution, partnering with IIT Madras to test special surfaces that actually break down harmful chemicals in the air using sunlight.
After a rough 2025 with zero good air days, the city hopes these photocatalytic materials (using titanium dioxide) can help clean things up.
Smog chamber, road and rooftop trials
First, the team will test these surfaces in a lab smog chamber, then try them out on real roads and rooftops around Delhi.
They're even looking at coating high-rise buildings and streetlight poles so more of the city can passively clean its own air.
If this works out, Delhi could see a big boost in air quality, all thanks to some clever science and a fresh partnership signed just this month.