Delhi tests photocatalytic titanium dioxide surfaces to tackle pollution

Smog chamber, road and rooftop trials

First, the team will test these surfaces in a lab smog chamber, then try them out on real roads and rooftops around Delhi.

They're even looking at coating high-rise buildings and streetlight poles so more of the city can passively clean its own air.

If this works out, Delhi could see a big boost in air quality, all thanks to some clever science and a fresh partnership signed just this month.