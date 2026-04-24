Delhi to allow only electric 2-wheeler registrations from 2028
India
Delhi plans to allow only electric two-wheelers to be registered from 2028, but right now, only about 7% of new bikes and scooters are EVs.
The city is trying to speed things up with more incentives and better charging spots, hoping to make switching to electric a lot easier (and less expensive) for everyone.
Delivery fleets drive Delhi 2-wheeler sales
A significant share of current electric two-wheeler sales is driven by delivery fleets and other commercial use, rather than individual consumers.
Since two-wheelers make up nearly 67% of all vehicles in the city, and vehicle pollution is a major problem, getting more people on electric rides could really help clean up Delhi's air.