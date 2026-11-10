Delhi to begin cloud seeding November 10 and 11
India
Delhi is gearing up for another cloud seeding experiment on November 10 and 11, hoping for some much-needed rain to clear out the city's stubborn air pollution.
This project brings together the Delhi government, IIT Kanpur, and Delhi International Airport Ltd. with a special Beechcraft 200 plane from Kyathi Climate set to take flight during an upcoming western disturbance.
Beechcraft 200 can reach 25,000 feet
The last attempt in October 2025 didn't work out. Now, with a Beechcraft 200 that can soar up to 25,000 feet, there's real hope for success.
The plan: cloud seeding to enhance precipitation. If it works, it could finally bring some relief to everyone breathing Delhi's tough air.