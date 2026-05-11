Delhi to begin registrations for Delhi Laxmi Yojna next month
India
Delhi is expected to begin registrations for the Delhi Laxmi Yojna next month, a monthly cash support scheme for women from low-income families.
About 17 lakh women are expected to get direct bank transfers, making good on a big election promise from last year.
Delhi Laxmi Yojna eligibility documents
The scheme will be run by the Women and Child Development Department with a ₹5,100 crore budget.
To qualify, you'll need to be below the poverty line and have your Aadhaar linked to a Delhi address.
Key documents include your Aadhaar card, BPL certificate, proof of Delhi residence, bank account info, and mobile number linked to Aadhaar.
Registration details are coming soon, so keep those documents ready!