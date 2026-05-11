Delhi to begin registrations for Delhi Laxmi Yojna next month

Delhi Laxmi Yojna eligibility documents

The scheme will be run by the Women and Child Development Department with a ₹5,100 crore budget.

To qualify, you'll need to be below the poverty line and have your Aadhaar linked to a Delhi address.

Key documents include your Aadhaar card, BPL certificate, proof of Delhi residence, bank account info, and mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

Registration details are coming soon, so keep those documents ready!