Delhi to have planned power outages June 10, 2026
India
Heads up, Delhi! Parts of the city will have planned power outages on June 10, 2026, as scheduled maintenance and infrastructure-related work.
The schedule is out, so it's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead to avoid any hassle.
Short Delhi outages for infrastructure upgrades
Here's the breakdown: Mundaka (9am to 11 a.m.), Mohan Garden and Janakpuri (10am to 12 p.m.), Nangloi (11am to 2 p.m.), and Khanpur (11am to 12:30 p.m.) will be affected.
These short outages are meant to boost the city's power setup for the future.