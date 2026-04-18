Delhi to hit 41C as Northeast braces for heavy rain
India
Delhi is back to full-on summer this Sunday, with temperatures soaring up to 41 degrees Celsius after a brief rainy break.
At the same time, the Northeast is gearing up for heavy rain and thunderstorms, so it's going to be a day of weather drama across both regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Delhi heat advisory, Assam Meghalaya rain
In Delhi, expect clear skies and light breezes but also some health risks if you're out in the sun, especially for elderly people, infants, or anyone with health issues.
The IMD suggests staying hydrated and avoiding direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.
Meanwhile, states such as Assam and Meghalaya will see gusty winds and isolated heavy rainfall that could trigger floods or landslides in some areas.