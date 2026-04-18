Delhi to hit 41C as Northeast braces for heavy rain

Delhi heat advisory, Assam Meghalaya rain

In Delhi, expect clear skies and light breezes but also some health risks if you're out in the sun, especially for elderly people, infants, or anyone with health issues.

The IMD suggests staying hydrated and avoiding direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.

Meanwhile, states such as Assam and Meghalaya will see gusty winds and isolated heavy rainfall that could trigger floods or landslides in some areas.