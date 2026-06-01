Delhi to install 1,500 rainwater harvesting systems in government buildings

Delhi Jal Board developing monitoring portal

This move could recharge about 733 million liters of groundwater each year just from monsoon rains.

The project covers schools, offices, and shelters managed by MCD, PWD, and DUSIB.

DJB is developing a dedicated online portal to monitor installations, compliance and maintenance.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma summed it up: Water conservation isn't just for one season: it's something we need to keep doing.