Delhi to install 1,500 rainwater harvesting systems in government buildings
India
Delhi is gearing up to install 1,500 rainwater harvesting systems in government buildings before June wraps up.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is leading the charge to help tackle summer water shortages and boost groundwater levels.
Of these, 500 will be brand new setups, while 1,000 old ones are getting a much-needed revival.
Delhi Jal Board developing monitoring portal
This move could recharge about 733 million liters of groundwater each year just from monsoon rains.
The project covers schools, offices, and shelters managed by MCD, PWD, and DUSIB.
DJB is developing a dedicated online portal to monitor installations, compliance and maintenance.
Water Minister Parvesh Verma summed it up: Water conservation isn't just for one season: it's something we need to keep doing.